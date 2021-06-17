HHI orders GTT tank design for 4 new LNG carriers

Photo: Courtesy of GTT

June 17, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has ordered the tank design of four new LNG carriers from the French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has placed the order on behalf of a European ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, each offering a capacity of 200,000 cubic metres. These LNG carriers will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex+ membrane cryogenic containment system.

The LNG carriers are scheduled to be delivered between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, GTT reports.