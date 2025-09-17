HIF Global picks Electric Hydrogen’s electrolyzer technology for e-fuels project in Texas

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
September 17, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

U.S.-based e-fuels company HIF Global has selected compatriot electrolyzer manufacturer Electric Hydrogen (EH2) to supply its electrolyzer systems for HIF’s e-fuels facility in Texas.

Credit: HIF Global

Electric Hydrogen’s electrolyzers are engineered and manufactured in the U.S. The electrochemical stacks, regarded as the heart of the system, are built in the company’s gigafactory in Devens, Massachusetts, while the remainder of the equipment is built in Texas. It is understood that the manufacturer’s goal is to deliver low-cost, high-volume hydrogen for use in critical industries that can’t decarbonize any other way.

HIF Global’s mission is to provide highly innovative fuels that advance global energy sustainability. As informed, the company is developing large infrastructure projects to recycle CO2 and produce hydrogen-based fuels for existing cars, ships, and planes. HIF is producing e-fuels at its facility in Chile and is developing commercial-scale facilities in the U.S., Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, and Australia.

When fully constructed, HIF’s Texas facility is expected to produce approximately 1.4 million tons of e-methanol per year, which can be utilized as shipping fuel or refined further into e-SAF or e-gasoline.

Commenting on the Texas project, Meg Gentle, Executive Director of HIF Global, said: “The project will be one of the world’s largest deployments of American-made electrolyzers, establishing a new benchmark for e-Methanol production at industrial scale, and driving U.S. energy leadership and economic development deep in the heart of Texas. HIF’s selection of Electric Hydrogen electrolyzers was made possible by the committed leadership of key senators establishing U.S. dominance in advanced energy markets.”

Raffi Garabedian, CEO of Electric Hydrogen, stated: “Electric Hydrogen is proud to partner with HIF to deploy our advanced electrolyzer systems at unprecedented scale. This is a defining moment for American leadership in breakthrough energy technology, a sector currently dominated by Chinese exports. It proves that U.S.-built solutions can meet the toughest performance and cost targets – at the scale needed to reindustrialize our country and lead global trade in new energies.”

It is worth mentioning that HIF recently announced plans to locate its Tasmania e-fuels facility at the former Burnie Paper Mill site in South Burnie, a move expected to return long-term employment to the community while supporting the Australian state’s renewable energy ambitions.

Earlier in 2025, the company signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with German energy company Mabanaft for the offtake of e-methanol for the shipping industry. In addition, HIF was granted the “first” domestic approval for an e-fuels pathway under the California Air Resource Board’s (CARB) Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program.

As for Electric Hydrogen, the manufacturer recently acquired compatriot hydrogen project developer Ambient Fuels in a deal aimed at expanding the company’s project pipeline and strengthening its ability to co-develop clean hydrogen facilities with customers.

Furthermore, Norway-based classification society DNV completed a technical review of Electric Hydrogen’s turnkey electrolyzer solution, HYPRPlant, confirming its compliance with current industry standards for process design, safety, and manufacturing practices. As disclosed, the HYPRPlant uses the company’s proprietary proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer technology to deliver hydrogen made with renewable energy.

