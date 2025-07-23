Electric Hydrogen’s turnkey electrolyzer solution passes DNV review

Back to overview
July 23, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Norway-based classification society DNV has completed a technical review of U.S.-based electrolyzer manufacturer Electric Hydrogen’s turnkey electrolyzer solution, HYPRPlant, confirming its compliance with current industry standards for process design, safety, and manufacturing practices.

Archive; Courtesy of Electric Hydrogen

As disclosed, the review included Electric Hydrogen’s proprietary proton-exchange membrane technology, power electronics, plant design, monitoring and controls, as well as standard product warranty. The analysis reportedly focused on the second-generation HYPRPlant, which is said to incorporate fluid optimization and enhanced stack isolation.

“Available in 75 MW, 100 MW, and 120 MW configurations, the system achieves industry-leading power density, thus reducing stack count per unit of capacity within a standardized balance of plant,” DNV claimed.

It is understood that to verify performance, the classification society audited lab and pilot testing data from 2022–2025 and observed live operation at Electric Hydrogen’s plant in San Jose. The review reportedly confirmed the system’s ability to maintain rated efficiency, pressure, and purity, while collecting lifetime degradation data.

As informed, DNV also inspected the Devens, Mass. manufacturing facility, noting advanced quality controls, 5S lean management, and value-stream mapping aligned with established electrolyzer OEM standards.

Richard S. Barnes, Executive Vice President and Director for North America, Energy Systems, at DNV, commented: “DNV has the experience in reviewing new and evolving energy technologies to ensure they perform to specifications, are designed to be inherently safe and are sufficiently de-risked to be considered for bankability. This is a crucial service for bringing systems like Electric Hydrogen’s HYPRPlant to market. Delivering such a power-dense, flexible, turn-key electrolyzer plant is a step change for the industry for both new and experienced plant operators.”

Raffi Garabedian, CEO and Co-founder of Electric Hydrogen, stated: “Building powerful electrolyzer plants at low-cost and large scale is the singular purpose of Electric Hydrogen. We are honored that DNV, one of the most distinguished independent evaluation authorities, has validated and recognized our progress.”

