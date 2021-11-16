Himalaya Shipping chooses ABB shaft generator solutions for 12 bulkers

November 16, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Bermuda-based shipping company Himalaya Shipping has decided to equip twelve of its ultra-large bulk carriers with shaft generator solutions provided by Swiss technology company ABB.

As informed, ABB’s equipment package for Himalaya Shipping’s twelve 210,000 dwt bulk carriers will feature shaft generators with a power-take-off (PTO) solution, comprising new drive systems and permanent magnet technology.

Furthermore, ABB’s full scope of supply for the Himalaya Shipping vessels includes low-voltage drives and transformers, as well as engineering, project management and commissioning services.

The 300-meter long vessels will be built by Chinese Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The new equipment is anticipated to improve the energy efficiency of the vessels by up to 4 percent while saving about 20 percent of space onboard compared to a conventional solution, according to ABB.

What is more, the higher power density enabled by ABB’s solution is expected to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Therefore, the ships’ energy systems could align with goals set out in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and Carbon Intensity Index (CII), the firm stated.

“ABB’s latest series of shaft generators support our initiatives to ensure optimized ship efficiency, reduce CO2 / NOx emissions and deliver maximum performance using less power in a package that is compact, robust and easy to maintain,” said Jan Andersson from SeaQuest, Himalaya Shipping consultant.

“This contract marks a significant milestone for our new generation of permanent magnet shaft generator-based solutions, with improved energy efficiency,” said Michael D. Christensen, Global Segment Manager Dry Cargo, ABB Marine & Ports.

“The solution offers a range of benefits to help shipowners and operators enhance efficiency and reduce emissions without the need for additional investments compared to a standard synchronous excitation machine.”

In addition to newbuild vessels, ABB’s permanent magnet technology is also relevant for existing ships, where retrofitting shaft generator systems could offer a practical option for improving energy efficiency and cutting emissions, the company concluded.

Earlier this month, ABB teamed up with Hyundai Global Service (HGS), part of South Korean shipbuilder and engine maker Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), to offer an engine part-load optimization (EPLO) service for shipowners seeking to cut emissions.

