Hiretech expands rental offering

November 16, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

Equipment rental business Hiretech Limited has invested a six-figure sum in establishing an air powered winch offering as part of its growing rental portfolio.

Left to right: Duncan Duthie; Keith Mackie (Courtesy of Hiretech Limited)

The investment has been driven by the firm’s client base to meet growing demand, and is a complementary addition to its existing rental equipment solutions.

The new product line will fall under the remit of Hiretech’s Subsea and Decommissioning Business Development Manager, Duncan Duthie, who has many years’ experience in the air powered winch market.

Duthie’s industry experience, coupled with the skills of a team of technicians at the firm’s base at Fintray by Aberdeen, will support the maintenance of the latest generation air winch range.

Keith Mackie, Hiretech’s Managing Director, said: “We have recognised and acted upon opportunities which have presented themselves as a result of recent economic circumstances. This is a market we believe we can bring a service improvement to, and it is very complimentary to our marine and subsea product lines. We have been putting the building blocks in place for a market recovery, and we will continue to evaluate new and complementary opportunities as they arise”.

The investment follows the investment made by Hiretech earlier this year when the firm introduced a subsea rental range comprising of subsea shears and grab, as it targeted subsea and decommissioning work scopes.