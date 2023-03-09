HMM orders MAN ES’ methanol-fuelled engines for its 9,900 TEU boxships

March 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipping company HMM has selected dual-fuel methanol engines from German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) for its 9,900 TEU containerships.

MAN ES

As informed, the order for the engines was placed by South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) and HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC). The order includes nine MAN B&W G80ME-LGIM dual-fuel engines.

The engines, which are capable of operation on green methanol and conventional fuel-oil, represent the first order for the G80 bore size; they will also feature MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) systems.

The newbuildings will be delivered to HMM from 2025 and will operate on routes to North and South America as well as India. The G80 engines will, upon delivery, be connectivity-ready and prepared for digital services such as PrimeServ Assist.

“This world-first order for a G80 methanol engine is just a continuation of the general market trend toward methanol where the ME-LGIM engine has become the de facto industry standard for large, methanol-fuelled, merchant marine vessels,” Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Low-Speed, MAN Energy Solutions, said.

“This new order means that we now have over one-hundred ME-LGIM engines on order or in service. In our open project pipeline, container vessels make up around 61%, followed by both tankers and bulk carriers with 17%, and general cargo making up the remaining 5%,” Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions, said.

To remind, last month, HMM announced its order for nine 9,000 TEU containerships powered by methanol dual-fuel engines.

Along with the new order, HMM has also signed MoUs with multiple fuel suppliers to ensure the methanol supply for the vessels.

In this regard, according to the Methanol Institute (MI), more than 80 renewable methanol projects globally are projected to produce more than 8 million metric tons of e-methanol and bio-methanol annually by 2027.

Renewable methanol is a low-carbon and net carbon-neutral liquid chemical and fuel produced from sustainable biomass, often called bio-methanol, or from captured carbon dioxide and hydrogen produced from renewable electricity, referred to as e-methanol.

In addition to the growing number of projects, MI reports clear evidence that bio-methanol and e-methanol facilities are ramping up production.

With ongoing advancements in technology and increased government support, it expects the capacity of individual renewable plants to rise from 5 – 10,000 metric tons of methanol to 50 – 250,000 metric tons or more annually over the next five years.