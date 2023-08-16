Höegh Autoliners to digitilise fleet, Aurora-class PCTCs with Kongsberg’s tech

August 16, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian RoRo shipping company Höegh Autoliners has selected Kongsberg Digital’s solution to digitalse its fleet and the new Aurora-class pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

Kongsberg Digital and Höegh Autoliners have worked together since 2019. The partners have now decided to expand their collaboration by incorporating Kongsberg’s digital solution on remaining vessels.

To exploit new ways to reduce emissions, increase predictability, and improve safety, Höegh Autoliners tested new technology such as Digital Twin for the maritime industry and applications such as Vessel Performance.

Currently, the company has an ambitious newbuild program going forward, with the construction of its ammonia-ready, dual-fuel Aurora-class vessels.

In March this year, the steel-cutting ceremony was held for the first vessel in this class at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI).

Meanwhile, the company has placed an order for four more Auroro-class PCTCs. This brings the number of total vessels under the newbuilding program to twelve vessels, all of which will be built by China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co. (CMHI).

The Aurora class vessels will have Vessel Insight installed when they embark on their maiden voyages. The newly signed contract also ensures the continued roll-out of Vessel Insight to Höegh Autoliners’ existing fleet, except for a few older vessels, and be connected to the cloud through Kongsberg Digital’s maritime cloud infrastructure throughout 2023.

“The best and only way to meet sustainability ambitions and the everincreasing emissions regulations within the maritime sector is to work together on the issues at hand,” said Shane McArdle, CEO at Kongsberg Digital.

“….We are actively digitalising our fleet using Kongsberg Digital’s technology. This will accelerate our path towards more sustainable, efficient, and transparent operations while ensuring that our vessels are at the forefront of digitalisation in the industry,” stated Andreas Enger, CEO at Höegh Autoliners.