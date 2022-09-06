Høglund’s automation and energy systems to power Utkilen’s future-oriented newbuilds

September 6, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian integrated automation and energy specialist Høglund Marine Solutions has been contracted to deliver complete automation and energy systems to compatriot chemical tankers operator Utkilen for four newbuild vessels, set to be among ‘Europe’s most future-oriented’.

Høglund will deliver a complete integrated solution featuring automation and power management, hybrid-electric, digital and fuel gas supply systems (FGSS) to power four 6,700 dwt ships.

The vessels will be built at Icdas in Turkey and delivered from 2024 onwards to operate in the Baltics and the North Sea.

The quartet will be equipped with multifuel engines, optimised hull shape and battery and shore power connections as part of Utkilen’s strategy to meet decarbonisation goals.

Høglund and CAN MAKINA, Turkish maritime engineering and manufacturing company, are developing hybrid-electric components that will be integrated with Høglund’s power management and electrical systems.

FGSS, which is entirely developed by Høglund, will be delivered with an integrated gas control and safety system.

LNG is said to be a key element of Utkilen’s decarbonisation strategy, in addition to the possibility to use liquid biogas to further reduce the impact of greenhouse gases.

Together with the automation system, this integration will ensure that the vessels and their crew have the highest level of control over their systems to maximise efficiency, safety and reliability, the company explains.

“Our experience and expertise in developing integrated automation and control systems that make vessels more environmentally friendly are integral to this project”, said Børge Nogva, Høglund’s president. “We are excited to work with Utkilen, the yard and suppliers in this project to deliver ships that steer the maritime industry towards a greener future.”

Utkilen is already cooperating with Høglund on a project, where four vessels will be retrofitted with a turnkey gas solution while they are partly in operation and followed by up to two stops.