Holland Shipyards
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Double in brass: Holland Shipyards Group christens two wind-assisted diesel-electric coasters

Double in brass: Holland Shipyards Group christens two wind-assisted diesel-electric coasters

Vessels
April 25, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch shipbuilder Holland Shipyards Group has christened two new 3,800 dwt wind-assisted diesel-electric coasters ordered by compatriot company Hartel Shipping and Chartering.

Courtesy of Holland Shipyards Group

The double christening ceremony for the multipurpose newbuilds took place at the shipyard in Werkendam on April 17, 2025.

The newbuilds, Waalvliet and Rijnvliet, are part of a new series of shortsea coasters commissioned by Hartel Shipping & Chartering, part of the Hudig & Veder Group. The order for a total of three identical sister ships was placed back in December 2022.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Purpose-built to meet the operational demands of the European shortsea market, the newly launched vessels combine flexibility, cargo efficiency and ‘robust’ construction, according to Holland Shipyards Group.

Designed by Conoship International, the 89.42-meter-long Waalvliet and Rijnvliet are equipped to transport a wide variety of cargoes throughout Europe. Each vessel features a tween deck for increased project cargo flexibility and has a cargo hold capacity of 5,530 cbm. The vessels are capable of carrying bulk, breakbulk, and containers.

What is more, the coasters feature a fuel-efficient diesel-electric drivetrain and are designed to facilitate future upgrades to more sustainable propulsion technologies. In addition, the newbuilds are equipped with sails for wind-assisted propulsion provided by Dutch wind-assisted ship propulsion provider Econowind.

This forward-compatible design is said to underline both companies’ ambition to reduce environmental impact in the maritime logistics sector.

To remind, Waalvliet and Rijnvliet are the second and third vessels in the Vliet series, following the delivery of Maasvliet in February 2025.

Maasvliet is specifically designed for offshore cable recovery operations. The vessel has been chartered by Subsea Environmental Services to retrieve and recycle subsea cables.

Maasvliet was launched in January at the shipyard facilities in Nantong, China, after which it was transported to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, alongside sister vessel Rijnvliet. At Hardinxveld, Giesendam, Holland Shipyard Group completed the final outfitting and commissioning work before delivery to Hartel Shipping the same month.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles