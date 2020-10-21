HST buys two Gardline CTVs

October 21, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

The UK-based High Speed Transfers (HST) has acquired two crew transfer vessels (CTVs) from Gardline Ltd.

The CTVs Marian Array and Gardian 14 have been renamed to HST Thomas and HST Grace.

According to HST, they will undergo an extensive refit and upgrade works package to ensure the HST Quality is reflected in the 21m 12 pax vessels.

The company plans to launch the CTVs next year. Further details are expected to follow shortly.

As previously reported, HST also has an order with Chartwell for a new hybrid CTV called HST Ella. Diverse Marine laid the keel for the vessel at the end of August.