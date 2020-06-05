Huawei Marine Networks wraps up MSC survey

Huawei Marine Networks (HMN) has completed the marine survey for the Maldives Sri Lanka Cable (MSC) system.

The system connects Hulhumale, an island in the Maldives archipelago, to Mount Lavinia in Sri Lanka.

This phase captures bathymetric and seabed composition data used to refine route engineering and marine installation methods.

The 840 kilometres long MSC system will have HMN‘s titanium housing repeaters deployed to a water depth of 3,700 metres.

Abdulla Firaq, director Networks of Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun, said:

“The completion of marine survey is the result of the concerted efforts of each member in the delivery team.

“We continue to work closely with Huawei Marine Networks team, throughout the subsea plant manufacturing and system integration phases.”

M.S. Tanwar, chief technology and information officer of Ooredoo Maldives, also stressed that:

“We believe that the MSC system will be delivered as scheduled and it will provide our customers in both countries with a fast and reliable international connectivity experience.”

Pradeep De Almeida, Group chief technology officer of Dialog Axiata PLC said,

“We expect the MSC system to contribute significantly to the diversity and reliability of the international network in the Indian Ocean region.”

Finally, the MSC system project should wrap up by the end of 2020.