MSC Cruises launches LNG-powered MSC World America in Miami

MSC Cruises launches LNG-powered MSC World America in Miami

April 14, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

MSC Cruises, part of Switzerland-based shipping major MSC Group, has held a naming ceremony for its LNG-powered cruise ship MSC World America at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal in the U.S.

MSC World America. Credit: MSC

As disclosed, the ship’s godmother, actress and host Drew Barrymore, officially named the ship at the event with the maritime tradition of cutting a ribbon and triggering the breaking of a champagne bottle over the ship’s bow. Barrymore was joined by actor Orlando Bloom, who co-stars with her in the company’s ‘Let’s Holiday’ campaign.

MSC World America departed for its first public cruise on April 12, 2025. It will reportedly spend her inaugural season sailing from PortMiami, offering alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Isla de Roatan, Honduras.

To note, the 333.3-meter-long cruise vessel is the second of MSC Cruises’ World Class ships and is the first unit in the company’s fleet to feature seven onboard districts, each claimed to have its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences.

The ship is said to be outfitted with shore power connectivity, enabling its engines to be switched off while in port. Reportedly, the newbuilding also possesses a wastewater treatment system as well as an onboard recycling management plant to minimize waste output.

MSC World America completed sea trials at the beginning of 2025 and was delivered to MSC Cruises on March 27, 2025.

To remind, the first unit in the LNG-fueled series was the MSC World Europa, hailed as the “biggest LNG cruise ship” in the world. The 580.3-meter-long vessel was named in November 2022 and set sail the following month. The second vessel, the MSC Euribia, was handed over at the end of May 2023.

The company presently has two more vessels on order: the MSC World Asia, which is anticipated to be handed over in 2026/2027, and the MSC World Atlantic, slated for delivery in 2027.

