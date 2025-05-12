Cal Poly Pier joins TEAMER network for open-water marine energy testing

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo's Cal Poly Pier joins the TEAMER Facility Network
May 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo’s Cal Poly Pier has joined the U.S. Testing Expertise and Access for Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) facility network, expanding testing capabilities for marine energy technologies. 

Source: TEAMER

Located in San Luis Obispo Bay at Avila Beach, California, the 3,000-foot-long (approximately 914 meters) research pier will be one of the network’s first open water, fixed-platform sites. 

According to TEAMER, it provides open-ocean access at depths of around 12 meters and is positioned in a semi-protected area behind the Port San Luis Breakwater. The moderate wave and wind conditions create an environment suited for early-stage wave energy testing.

“The Pier extends 1 km into San Luis Obispo Bay, in 12 m/40 ft of water, providing ample depth for deploying and testing a range of equipment. There is also a 100-gallon/min flow through seawater system for aquaculture and organismal studies. It is a secured facility, with restricted access and loading capacities sufficient to transport large equipment out onto the Pier,” TEAMER said.

The pier is said to be situated within a commercial harbor, outside special regulatory zones, and is equipped with port infrastructure capable of handling large equipment and supporting marine deployments.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce marine energy researchers to this unique new facility in the network,” TEAMER said.

TEAMER is currently accepting applications for requests for technical support (RFTS 16) through June 6, 2025. RFTS 17 applications are due October 3, 2025. Applicants must coordinate with an approved TEAMER facility prior to applying.

In April, the Surface Engineering & Tribology Laboratory at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) also joined the TEAMER facility network.

