Hudong delivers third Yamal LNG tanker for Cosco-MOL JV

September 1, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

China’s Hudong-Zhonghua on Monday, August 31, delivered the third Yamal LNG carrier to the Cosco Shipping and Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines joint venture.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The vessel, named LNG Phecda earlier last month is capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel. The vessel completed sea trials in July.

LNG Phecda is the third of four newbuilding conventional LNG carriers for the Yamal LNG project ordered by the JV. Its sister vessels LNG Dubhe and LNG Merak have already been delivered in November last year and January this year, respectively.

The shipyard continues the construction of the fourth vessel LNG Megrez, MOL said in an earlier statement.

The four vessels feature WinGD dual-fuel engines and GTT containment system. Each vessel boasts a length of 290 meters.

The vessels will load Yamal LNG loads at European LNG terminals for further delivery, mainly to Asia. Loads will be initially delivered to the terminals from the Yamal LNG project onboard ice-class tankers serving the project.