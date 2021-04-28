Hudong Zhonghua delivers LNG-powered CMA CGM Concorde

April 28, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has named and delivered CMA CGM Concorde.

The 23,000 TEU containership is the seventh of nine giant LNG-powered containerships French shipowner CMA CGM has on order in China.

Measuring 400 meters in length and 61 meters in width, the ships are the world’s largest container vessels to run on LNG at the moment.

They will feature WinGD’s dual-fuel engines and GTT’s 18,600-cbm fuel tank, both largest ever built.

The ships have a straight bow with integrated bulb, rudder and propeller with a redefined design that improves their hydrodynamics, thus reducing energy consumption.

CMA CGM Concorde is the 4th ship from the batch built by Hudong-Zhonghua. In the afternoon of April 27, the third vessel of the 15,000 TEU containership series was launched at the yard.

CMA CGM has set a target of owning a fleet of 32 LNG-powered container ships by the end of 2022. The transition to LNG as a marine fuel is part of the company’s strategy to cut emissions and become carbon neutral by 2050.

The French shipowner wants to increase the share of alternative fuels consumed to 10% by 2023.