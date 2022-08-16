Hunting to provide titanium stress joints for Beacon’s GoM project

August 16, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Energy services provider Hunting PLC has secured a contract to provide titanium stress joints for Beacon Offshore Energy’s Shenandoah development in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

Under the contract, Hunting will provide two 10.75” Titanium Grade 29 stress joints utilised for production, one 16” Titanium Grade 23 stress joint for gas export and one 18” Titanium Grade 23 stress joint for oil export.

Hunting Subsea Technologies’ titanium stress joints are said to offer reliable performance and corrosion resistance, resulting in lower lifecycle costs and no downtime.

According to Dane Tipton, president of Hunting’s Subsea Technologies Division, this is the third project over the past two years where the company has utilised its technology in the Gulf of Mexico.

Shenandoah is located 160 miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Walker Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico. Beacon is the operator of the project following its acquisition of interest from LLOG. The co-owner is ShenHai, a subsidiary of Israel’s Navitas Petroleum.

South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy was hired for the design, procurement, construction, and delivery of a floating production system (FPS) and its installation on the field.

US energy company Williams will provide offshore natural gas gathering and transportation services and onshore natural gas processing services to the development.

Subsea installation services will be delivered by Subsea 7 which is in charge of engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPIC) and commissioning of the subsea equipment including structures, umbilicals, and production and gas export flowlines.

Subsea 7’s scope of work also includes the wet tow and hook-up of the semi-submersible FPS to the field and mooring system installation.

At the end of 2021, TDI-Brooks completed a geotechnical site investigation for the project. Shenandoah is expected to come online as early as late 2024.

