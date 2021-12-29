TDI-Brooks wraps up geotechnical survey at Shenandoah field

December 29, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Offshore survey firm TDI-Brooks has completed a geotechnical site investigation for Beacon Exploration & Production (BOE) in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

As described, the company conducted a ‘heavy’ geotechnical coring/cone penetration testing (CPT) with its research vessel Gyre on the Shenandoah field.

R/V Gyre (Courtesy of TDI-Brooks)

According to TDI-Brooks, the survey included the acquisition of a 20-metre Jumbo Piston coring, 40-metre CPT-Stinger samples and 40-metre Shelby-tube Stinger samples. Other piston, box core and gravity CPT (gCPT) samples were acquired associated with oil and gas export pipelines.

Following completion of the geotechnical coring campaign, TDI-Brooks shipped the soil samples back to its certified soil testing laboratory in College Station, Texas for the post-survey onshore testing and completion of a factual testing report.

The Shenandoah field development project is located in the Walker Ridge (WR) area in water depths of approximately 1,700 metres. The field will be developed as a subsea tieback from a drill centre in WR-51 to a new built floating production system (FPS) located in WR-52.

This summer, South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy was contracted for the design, procurement, construction, and delivery of the FPS and its installation.

Also, the project operator Beacon reached an export agreement with Williams to provide offshore natural gas gathering and transportation services and onshore natural gas processing services to the Shenandoah development.

Facilities to be installed include a five-mile offshore lateral pipeline build from the Shenandoah platform to Discovery’s existing Keathley Canyon Connector pipeline, and additional onshore processing facilities to handle the Shenandoah production, expected in 2023.