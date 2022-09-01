Hutchison Ports, MSC’s TIL want to develop new container terminal in Rotterdam

September 1, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Hong Kong-based Hutchison Ports and Terminal Investment Limited Sàrl (TIL), the terminal investment company of Swiss container shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), revealed their intention to develop a new container terminal in the Europahaven, Rotterdam.

Courtesy of the Port of Rotterdam

The entire terminal will be developed and launched in phases and is expected to start the first phase of operation in 2027.

As informed, the new terminal will be developed where the north side of the Hutchison Ports ECT Delta terminal and Hutchison Ports Delta II (the former APMT-R site) are located.

Both locations on the Delta peninsula are part of the new container terminal and will facilitate MSC’s ambitions for further growth, according to the companies.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority will redevelop the quay walls for this project.

“We are looking forward to developing and operating the terminal together with TIL. In our plan, the new terminal will consist of five deep-sea berths with a total length of 2.6 km,” Leo Ruijs, CEO of Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam and Hutchison Ports Delta II said.

“We are delighted to strengthen further our presence in the region, with the goal of building an automated container terminal that offers high productivity levels and a sustainable working environment.”

“We are delighted that … MSC is committed to this renewal and significant expansion of the container handling in Rotterdam. After the redevelopment, the terminal’s expected capacity will be 6 to 7 million TEU… This is a substantial strengthening of our … position as Europe’s largest container port,” Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented.

“We are committed to the development of this new … mega terminal in Rotterdam. Sustainability is a top priority for TIL and MSC. As the world’s largest container shipping company, we have a crucial role in creating a sustainable future,” Ammar Kanaan, CEO of TIL said.

“The possibility of utilizing shore power is therefore an important consideration for the development of the new terminal. Elaborations on the shore-side power strategy for this project will be further explored with relevant stakeholders.”