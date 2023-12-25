Hutchison Ports welcomes LNG-powered 23K TEU colossus CMA CGM Palais Royal

December 25, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

On December 19, Hutchison Ports BEST terminal received 23,000 TEU containership CMA CGM Palais Royal, one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessels.

Hutchison Ports BEST

The containership, built in 2020, is 400 meters long and 61 meters wide, built. The arrival of this vessel is not only historic for its size and capacity but also for its contribution to the transition towards cleaner and more efficient maritime logistics, according to the port authority.

In the logistics sector, sustainability is essential to mitigate environmental impact and improve the efficiency of the entire supply chain. Container terminals play a critical role in this process, as they are hubs where multiple logistics activities converge.

Furthermore, from energy management and the implementation of cleaner technologies, container terminals can significantly influence the environmental footprint of the entire logistics chain. Adopting strategies to reduce energy consumption, minimize waste and improve transport management within these terminals is expected to contribute directly to the overall sustainability of the logistics sector.

Hutchison Ports BEST’s sustainability strategy is based on promoting sustainable supply chains, prioritizing three key pillars: caring for the planet, caring for people and promoting ethical and sustainable business practices.

This strategy focuses on the decarbonization of port activity and indirect emissions, which generates direct benefits for shipping companies by reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions during their stay in port.

From January 2024, this commitment is expected to translate into tangible fuel savings and GHG emission reductions, reflected in lower carbon emission allowances.

Shipping companies have a focus on decarbonization, adopting various strategies to reduce their environmental footprint.

In this context, the commitment of terminals such as BEST to innovative projects such as onshore power (OPS) is highlighted. The alignment of terminals with these eco-friendly solutions demonstrates a firm step towards a more sustainable future for the maritime industry, the port highlighted.

To remind, in October this year, the port six new hybrid cranes as part of its decarbonization agenda. With the arrival of this new equipment, CO2 emissions could be reduced by up to 40% thanks to the use of a regenerative energy system, contributing to a substantial improvement in the terminal’s energy efficiency, BEST terminal officials noted.