Hutchison Ports’ BEST terminal receives new hybrid equipment

October 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Six new hybrid cranes have arrived at Hutchison Ports’ BEST terminal as part of the company’s ongoing decarbonization efforts.

Hutchison Ports

BEST terminal is primarily powered by electricity, which comes exclusively from certified renewable sources. The only equipment in the terminal still powered by fossil fuels are the shuttle carriers. These shuttle carriers are key to the terminal’s operations, as they are used for moving containers between the different areas of the facilities.

With the arrival of this new equipment, CO2 emissions could be reduced by up to 40% thanks to the use of a regenerative energy system, contributing to a substantial improvement in the terminal’s energy efficiency, BEST terminal officials noted.

“We are very proud to continue to take steps with this investment to reach our decarbonisation goals. Currently, each container passing through BEST saves 65% in emissions compared to a conventional terminal. This feature together with the largest rail terminal in the region and the electrification of the quays in 2024, allows us to provide a unique proposition in the Mediterranean,” Guillermo Belcastro, CEO of the company, said.

The decarbonization of shuttle carrier equipment is part of a wide range of initiatives by the Hutchison Ports in Barcelona to minimize its carbon footprint. The projects include the installation of solar panels, the electrification of the fleet of vehicles and the electrification of the quays.

Among these initiatives is the commitment to promote green corridors between maritime and land transport, encouraging the use of rail and promoting the creation of inland terminals.

Over the last decade, BEST has experienced a jump in rail traffic from 3% to 20%, reaching the ratios of the large ports of Northern Europe.