Hutchison Ports wraps up first 5G smart port demo in Middle East

October 12, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Hutchison Ports Sohar, together with Oman’s telecommunication service provider Omantel and Chinese technology corporation Huawei, has held a 5G smart port proof of concept (PoC) demonstration to improve the port’s overall operational efficiency.

The partners, which signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 10 March 2021, have launched the demonstration to present the results of the first step, aimed at providing highly reliable communication services and improving operational efficiency, accuracy, time management and security, among other services.

Under the first PoC, 6 functions were successfully tested by using 5G with artificial intelligence (AI). This will allow real-time surveillance of many parts of the port’s operations, such as white/black list recognition, intrusion detection/loitering, crowd density and 4K monitoring.

Other benefits include leveraging AI for health, safety and environment (HSE) compliance and meeting future cost optimization goals. These technologies can be deployed in other port operation management scenarios and crane management as well.

“5G network infrastructure is not only an evolution in the consumer segment, but is also driving changes and improvements in many vertical industries. We are very proud to be part of the Tripartite Cooperation, which is the first in GCC to demonstrate the progress 5G can bring to ports,” Robin Chen, CEO of Huawei Oman, said.

“One of the strategic goals of Hutchison Ports Sohar is to become fully automated and engage with customers, stakeholders and cargo in the safest and most efficient manner, which has required Hutchison to continuously invest in automated equipment and technologically advanced systems and applications for constant service improvements,” Anacin Kum, Chief Executive Officer, Hutchison Ports Sohar commented.

“This is a creative start to combine 5G and AI technologies with Omani industry. And it is the first 5G smart Port POC in the Middle East,” he added.

Hutchison Ports is a global port investor, developer and operator with a network of port operations in 52 ports spanning 26 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australasia.