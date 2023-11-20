Hy2gen and Amogy team up on ammonia-powered energy solutions

November 20, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Hy2gen Norge, a subsidiary of hydrogen company Hy2gen, and Amogy, an ammonia power solutions company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the field of renewable ammonia in Norway.

Courtesy of Hy2gen

The agreement encompasses the pooling of resources to advance the use of renewable ammonia as a maritime fuel, participate in joint development projects and secure the safe usage of ammonia on board maritime vessels.

According to Amogy, ammonia is a practical choice for various applications, including power generation and transportation, as it is a carbon-free option, contributing to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. Moreover, it can be produced using renewable energy sources, making it a sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel, and it has a high energy density, meaning it can store and transport a significant amount of energy efficiently.

Amogy and Hy2gen both offer insight into the ammonia-to-power value chain, Amogy said, noting that its ammonia-to-power solution aims to decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors, including shipping, power generation and heavy-duty transportation. The company claimed that its technology will soon be scaled to 1 MW ready for use in a tugboat, adding that it is an important step to demonstrate the readiness of the technology, preceding the commercialization of the ammonia-to-power solution for the global maritime market.

As for Hy2gen, the company is one of three partners in the Iverson eFuels project in Sauda working to secure renewable ammonia to the maritime fleet along the 2000-kilometer Norwegian coast.

Cyril-Dufau-Sansot, CEO of Hy2gen, stated: “Norway will play an important role in the production of renewable ammonia for shipping in the future. As a globally active company, it is particularly important to us at Hy2gen that solutions based on renewable hydrogen are produced in the respective countries that offer the best conditions for this. We are very pleased that Amogy will now be supporting us as a renowned partner in Norway and would very much welcome the expansion of this cooperation to other countries.”

Christian W. Berg, Managing Director of Amogy Norway, commented: “Hy2gen’s insight and projects are vital to bringing the ammonia value chain together and secure the supply of renewable ammonia. Our collaboration also aims to increase the awareness of ammonia’s role as an effective energy carrier due to its high energy density.”

Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy, concluded: “This collaboration is timely and critical to enable renewable ammonia-driven decarbonization of shipping and other heavy industries, starting from Norway. We will continue to collaborate to bring the partnership to other countries together.”