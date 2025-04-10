Azane Fuel Solutions sets up bunkering infrastructure subsidiary

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
April 10, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Norwegian ammonia bunkering company Azane Fuel Solutions has established a bunkering infrastructure subsidiary to advance its plans for providing clean ammonia as shipping fuel.

Courtesy of Azane Fuel Solutions

As informed, Azane Fuel Solutions was founded in 2021 to provide end-to-end ammonia fuel solutions by developing, owning and operating the infrastructure required to make ammonia available as a maritime fuel. Its owners are Yara Growth Ventures, Navigator Gas, ECOnnect Energy and Amon Maritime.

It is understood that the company is getting ready to realize the first infrastructure investments and is therefore organizing itself into two entities:

  • Azane Fuel Solutions: set to deliver turn-key ammonia fuel handling and bunkering technology solutions, and
  • Azane Infrastructure: set to supply ammonia as fuel through building, owning and operating the necessary infrastructure.

Reportedly, Azane Infrastructure is developing several ammonia bunkering infrastructure projects in Norway with backing from Enova, local governments, port owners, ammonia producers and other stakeholders.

Azane seeks to set up a complete value chain for the delivery of clean ammonia as a maritime fuel through small-scale bunkering terminals and by using trucks and vessels.

Commenting on the establishment of Azane Infrastructure, CEO Steinar Kostøl stated: “We expect Azane to become a major bunkering infrastructure owner in Scandinavia over the next couple of years, as ammonia-fuelled vessels are being delivered.”

