Hy2gen, Technip Energies want to produce renewable fuels for maritime use

August 17, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany-based green hydrogen production company Hy2gen and French engineering and technology company for the energy industry Technip Energies are launching the feasibility studies phase for the Hynovera project, which aims to produce renewable fuels for aviation and maritime use on an industrial scale.

To this end, Hy2gen AG has commissioned Technip Energies, a strategic shareholder of Hy2gen, through its subsidiary Hy2gen France.

As informed, Technip Energies will be responsible for carrying out the feasibility studies with the BioTfueL technology marketed by Axens, on behalf and for the account of the partners in the BioTfueL project.

The Hynovera project, with a total volume of around €460 million (about $467 million), is to be located on the site of the former Provence coal-fired power plant. The project is part of the territorial pact signed by the local authorities, the state and the owner of the site to define an industrial renewal for the site in the context of the energy transition.

Based on the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in May 2021 with Bionext and Axens, Hy2gen AG will be one of the first companies in the world to deploy BioTfueL technology on an industrial scale as part of the Hynovera project.

This technology enables the production of renewable fuels such as green paraffin or green diesel from wood sourced from ecologically managed forests.

E-fuels as an accelerator of the decarbonisation of transport

To further optimise the conversion of biomass into green fuels, Hy2gen and Technip Energies will combine the BioTfueL process with an electrolyser with a capacity of 85 to 120 MW that will produce green hydrogen from renewable energy.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Record green hydrogen investment made for Hy2gen Posted: 6 months ago

Technip Energies will be responsible for designing the plant and integrating the various technological building blocks.

“We are pleased and proud that the BioTfueL® process, which has been tested and optimised for over ten years – from 2010 to 2021 – has been selected for this feasibility study, which opens the door to promising developments in the field of renewable fuels on an industrial scale,” Frédéric Balligand, Renewables Product Line Vice President at Axens, commented.

“We are proud to be involved in the development of the Hy2gen projects and in particular the Hynovera project. This project, which will contribute to building a sustainable future, illustrates our commitment to work alongside Hy2gen and fits perfectly with our strategy to develop the market for green hydrogen and its derivatives,” Laure Mandrou, SVP Low Carbon Activities at Technip Energies, said.

“With Hynovera, we will produce renewable paraffin equivalent to 10-15% of the consumption of an airport such as Marseille-Provence at the Centrale de Provence site, as well as 16,000 tonnes of CO2-neutral diesel fuel and 100,000 tonnes of renewable methanol per year, both of which are clean fuels for shipping,” Cyril Dufau-Sansot, CEO of Hy2gen AG, noted.