Hysata opens electrolyser manufacturing facility in Port Kembla

August 14, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Australian electrolyser company Hysata has inaugurated its new 8,000 sqm global headquarters and electrolyser manufacturing facility in Port Kembla, marking a milestone in the company’s journey and paving the way for the commercialization of its high-efficiency electrolyser.

Courtesy of Hysata

The Australian Government, through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), has given a vote of confidence in Hysata’s technology by announcing a $20.9 million grant from its Advancing Renewables program. This funding will support the commercial demonstration of a 5 MW electrolyser unit to be trialed adjacent to the Stanwell Power Station near Rockhampton, Queensland, Hysata said.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Queensland Government-owned power company Stanwell Corporation will support the demonstration project with $3 million and also provide the site and facilities for the field deployment of the electrolyser, which is being developed at Hysata’s new manufacturing facility.

Hysata CEO Paul Barrett called the facility opening and the demonstration project a pivotal moment in the company’s technological and commercial scaling as they work towards fulfilling a 9.4 GW pipeline of signed conditional orders and Letters of Intent (LoI).

Barrett stated: “Hysata’s new facility in Port Kembla signals the next phase of our scale-up journey. Our plan encompasses the construction of a 100 MW per annum production line, with commercial-scale units scheduled for delivery in 2025, including the 5 MW electrolyser unit for Stanwell’s project. And we will ramp up rapidly to giga scale capacity thereafter.”

“With exceptional 95% (41.5 kWh/kg H2) efficiency combined with cost-effective materials and minimized engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs, Hysata’s electrolyser will deliver the lowest levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) for green hydrogen producers.”

“We are proud to be partnering with ARENA and Stanwell to deliver the first commercial demonstration of our electrolyser. It is the first step towards Hysata reaching the gigawatt scale by 2026 to fulfil the burgeoning demand for our electrolysers.”

“This site will also serve as the headquarters for our entire staff… We look forward to creating hundreds more local jobs and strengthening Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capabilities as we continue to grow.”

Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen expressed delight to support “game-changing, homegrown innovation that will power our future as a clean energy manufacturer and a renewable energy superpower.”

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said: “This electrolyser technology could be a game-changer for renewable hydrogen. The demonstration at Stanwell’s site will be key to unlocking commercial demand for Hysata’s product by proving the technology works at scale. ARENA has been involved in this technology since it was just a concept in a laboratory, so we’re pleased to be supporting this next step toward commercialism.”

Stanwell CEO Michael O’Rourke commented: “The development of a renewable hydrogen industry is a key component of our energy transformation. The potential to utilize high-efficiency Australian technology in large-scale hydrogen projects would be a real advantage.”

To note, according to Hysata, its electrolysers are poised to transform the economics of green hydrogen production and accelerate the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, chemical manufacture and heavy transport.

READ MORE

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel: