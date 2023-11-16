Hyundai Heavy Industries taps GTT for tank design of 17 new LNGCs

November 16, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received an order from the South Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) for the tank design of 17 new liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs).

Archive; Illustration only; Courtesy of HD HHI

According to GTT, the order was made on behalf of a “leading” LNG player.

The LNG containment specialist will design the tanks of these 17 vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first quarter of 2027 and the third quarter of 2029.

To note, in 2023, GTT received multiple tank design orders from the South Korean shipyard, including an order for the tank design of two new LNGCs on behalf of a European shipowner and an order for the tank design of four new LNGCs on behalf of an Asian shipowner.

These vessels will each have a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be equipped with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.