Hyundai orders MAN’s ME-GA dual-fuel engines for 6 LNG carriers

July 9, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) has placed an order for a total of twelve MAN Energy Solutions’ ME-GA dual-fuel engines to be installed on six 174 000 cbm LNG carriers.

As disclosed, each of the six LNG carriers will be equipped with two 5G70ME-GA10.5 dual-fuel engines.

The engines were ordered for several shipping companies including KLC (2 vessels), PANOcean (2 vessels), Knutsen (1 vessel), and JP Morgan (1 vessel), according to the company.

The vessels will be constructed in Korea and, upon delivery, chartered by Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited.

Delivery of the first engine is scheduled for August 2022, with the final unit arriving during the following year.

“We are very excited about this first order and are looking forward to a successful, close cooperation with all parties to ensure the engines meet the high performance and reliability level expected of them,” Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions, said.

“Accompanied by our EGR system … these engines will deliver lower methane-slip compared to existing, Otto-cycle LNG engines, and better fuel-efficiency in both gas and fuel-oil modes.”

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines has accumulated over 1.7 million operating hours from the 158 engines currently in service, all running on clean fuels such as LNG, LPG, ethane and methanol.

With Tier III compliance in gas mode, the engine meets all current and upcoming NO x emission regulations with the addition of EGR, the company states.