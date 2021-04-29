Photo: Illustration. Image by KSOE

Hyundai Samho nets order for LPGC quartet

April 29, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. has won orders for four LPG carriers worth $328.7 million (KRW 364.4 billion).

The orders are spread across two contracts, one with a shipowner from Liberia, and the second one with a shipping partner from Asia. Each company has booked two newbuilds.

As disclosed in a regulatory filing, all four ships are slated for delivery in 2023.

According to Yonhap, the LPG carriers will feature 86,000-cubic-meter capacity. Other details of the design and potential fuel options were not disclosed.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), Hyundai Samho’s parent, has been on a roll over the past few months.

Just last week, it announced that Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries secured a deal to build two Suzmaxes for Sonangol Shipping Holding Limited.

The contract is valued at KRW 153.1 billion (about $137 million), KSOE revealed in a stock exchange filing on 23 April 2021.

The VLCCs are scheduled to be delivered to their owner by 27 December 2023, according to the shipbuilder.

KSOE has reportedly set a target of $14.9 billion for 2021, upping the ante from last year’s $11 billion, amid anticipated market recovery.