KSOE adds Suezmax pair to its orderbook

April 23, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

South Korean shipbuilding major Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) is on a winning streak as it secured another order for the construction of two crude oil carriers.

Under the deal, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), a unit of KSOE, will build two Suzmaxes for Sonangol Shipping Holding Limited, part of Angola’s state-controlled oil company Sonangol EP.

The contract is valued at KRW 153.1 billion (about $137 million), KSOE revealed in a stock exchange filing on 23 April 2021.

The ships are scheduled to be delivered to their owner by 27 December 2023, according to the shipbuilder.

Earlier this week, HSHI also won a KRW 207.9 billion order to build two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for Belgium’s tanker shipping company Euronav. Euronav has the option to contract a third identical VLCC.

Planned to be delivered during Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, the units will be LNG-ready and potentially ammonia-ready.