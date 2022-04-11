Iceland: PSW’s solution to enable fossil-free berthing for cruise ships

April 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Faxagardur port area in Reykjavik has hired Norwegian power systems provider PSW Power & Automation to deliver shore power solution for cruise vessels visiting Iceland.

Faxagardur selected PSW Power & Automation as a partner for the project under which it aims to establish a shore power solution for smaller cruise ships, typically explorer cruise ships, and naval vessels.

Under the contract, PSW will deliver a complete converter system, cable management system and on-site installation.

The shore power system, expected to be delivered by the end of Q4 2022, will enable fossil-free berthing at two locations.

According to the company, this is the second shore power solution to be delivered to Iceland and is strategically important as it increases PSW’s position in the European market.

At the same time, it underpins the company’s overall ambition of accelerating the maritime green energy transition.

Last year, PSW won a contract with Aker Solutions to design and deliver the shore power system at the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the North Sea.

The Norwegian company will deliver a static frequency converter system with an integrated 22kV substation, a complete cable management system and an overall control system with remote access and monitoring.

The system will provide power to ships loading CO2 at the Northern Lights’ CO2 receiving terminal at Kollsnes.

