Igeotest completes first round of survey works at Fécamp OWF

November 27, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

Igeotest Geoscience has completed the onshore, nearshore, and offshore geophysical and hydrographical campaigns, and an UXO survey along the export cable route for Prysmian on the Fécamp offshore wind project in France.

The company is now mobilising equipment for a geotechnical campaign for the first phase of works to be carried out under a two-year contract that includes several phases.

Prysmian secured a preferred supplier spot for the project in 2017 for the export cables and in 2018 for the inter-array cables. In June of this year, the wind farm developers confirmed the Tier 1 suppliers, including Prysmian for the supply and installation of export and inter-array cables.

Developed EDF Renouvelables, Enbridge, and wpd Offshore, the Fécamp offshore wind farm will consist of 71 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW offshore wind turbines.

The 497 MW project, located between 13 and 22 kilometres off the Normandy coast, is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2023.