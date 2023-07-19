IMO and IAPH pen MoU to back ship-to-shore operations

July 19, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) and IMO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for future cooperation in the areas of climate and energy, data collaboration and risk and resilience of ship-to-shore operations.

Credit: IMO

The objective of this strategic agreement, signed on 17 July, is to assist developing countries, as identified jointly by both parties, to strengthen their maritime and port sectors and facilitate the adoption of sustainable maritime transport systems and practices.

Specifically, the MoU will utilize IMO’s experience as the United Nations Specialized Agency responsible for setting global standards for the safety, security and facilitation of international shipping and the prevention of pollution by ships, in collaboration with IAPH’s knowledge of ports to achieve sustainable, inclusive and equitable development.

Improving the capacities and infrastructures in ports in developing countries, in particular in least developed countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), is seen as critical in achieving the updated goals set out in the revised 2023 IMO GHG Strategy, adopted on 7 July.

Related Article Posted: 12 days ago IMO’s revised GHG strategy adopted, ‘by or around 2050’ net-zero target for shipping Posted: 12 days ago

At the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80) climate summit in London, countries agreed on “indicative checkpoints” of reducing emissions by at least 20%, striving for 30%, by 2030, and at least 70%, striving for 80%, by 2040, reaching net-zero “by or around, i.e., close to 2050”, qualified by whether “national circumstances allow”.

The MoU is in line with the IMO MEPC resolution 323(74) that invites IMO Member States to encourage voluntary cooperation between the port and shipping sectors to contribute to reducing GHG emissions from ships.

Yesterday, IMO announced that it has appointed Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco of the Republic of Panama, for an initial 4-year term as the next Secretary-General.

Domínguez is currently Director of the Marine Environment Protection Division of the IMO, after serving as director of the Administrative Division and head of Cabinet and of the Organization.