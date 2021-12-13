IMO elects new 40-member council

December 13, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

​The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has elected the Members of its Council for the years 2022-2023.

Photo by: IMO

The new council members are elected at the 32 Assembly of IMO happening in London at IMO headquarters from 6 -15 December 2021. All 175 member states and three associate members are attending the meeting.

According to the IMO, the council is the executive organ and is responsible, under the assembly, for supervising the work of the organization. Between sessions of the assembly, the council performs the functions of the assembly, except that of making recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention.

The following states were elected:

10 states with the largest interest in providing international shipping services: China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States;

10 states with the largest interest in international seaborne trade: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates;

20 states which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world: Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and Vanuatu.

The newly elected council will meet for its 126th session on 15 December and will elect its Chair and Vice-Chair for the next two years.

The assembly normally meets once every two years in regular session. It is responsible for approving the work program, voting the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the organization. It also elects the organization’s 40-member council.

Last week, the IMO decided to expand the number of member states in the IMO Council to 52 by adopting new amendments. However, the current structure will remain unchanged until the new amendments enter into force.