Photo: Illustration (Courtesy of Dominion Energy)

Back to overview
Home Marine Energy In focus: Energy transition steadily gaining pace across the globe
Premium

In focus: Energy transition steadily gaining pace across the globe

August 13, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

The offshore energy sector has this week witnessed the unwavering nature of energy transition which is bound to continue – hopefully at an accelerated pace – as the nature itself steps up its cries for protection by employing the ‘shock and awe’ tactics which set many areas of the world ablaze due to overwhelming heat caused by the climate change – which evidently is progressing at an accelerated rate.

Premium content

You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial.

Premium

Premium content

Would you like to read on?
Do not miss out on any premium content and get your subscription now!

Log in Yes, I want premium content

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Go to the shop
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    MASCOT® WORKWEAR

  • Partner

    Alewijnse

  • Partner

    Aon