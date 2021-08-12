Ocean Infinity buys marine geotechnics firm

August 12, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has acquired the UK-based marine geotechnics firm Geowynd.

The acquisition comes as Ocean Infinity continues to develop its Armada robotic vessels to serve the offshore renewables industry with the provision of geophysical, geotechnical, operation and maintenance services.

According to the company, Geowynd will continue to operate under its own brand providing services to existing clients.

With the acquisition, Ocean Infinity aims to combine its robotic vessels, data, artificial intelligence, and low emission operations with Geowynd’s geotechnical expertise to provide sustainable, data-driven services to the renewables sector.

“There is no question that renewable energy is the key to a sustainable future. Striving towards a cleaner and greener future is hugely important to Ocean Infinity, it drives everything we do. The role that Geowynd is playing in making renewable energy a reality makes them a natural fit for our business”, said Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO.

Geowynd provides consultancy services to aid the safe and optimal development of offshore renewable energy projects.

Some of the company’s services include developing smart site investigations, advanced laboratory testing strategies and optimised de-risked foundation design and installation solutions.

Andrew Galbraith, director at Geowynd, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Ocean Infinity to combine our advanced geoconsulting business with new innovations in marine robotics and geotechnics. Together, we will drive the offshore renewables industry forward as we connect offshore site characterisation and laboratory testing to cutting-edge foundation design methods”.

Since the beginning of the year, Ocean Infinity acquired several companies and extended offices in Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa.

In May, the company acquired the Portugal-based software engineering specialists Abyssal, three months after purchasing Swedish marine survey specialist MMT.

Most recently, Ocean Infinity purchased the UK-based maritime services company, Ambrey.