Photo: Holland Hydrogen I. Source: Shell

Back to overview
Home Subsea In focus: Europeans taking major hydrogen steps
Premium

In focus: Europeans taking major hydrogen steps

July 8, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

The offshore energy industry made it clear long ago that hydrogen will play an important role in the efforts to reach net-zero and achieve decarbonization targets. Many steps have been taken in this direction so far, but this week hydrogen made a grand entrance with the announcement that the world will be getting its first offshore green hydrogen cluster.

Premium content

Checking for account.

Premium

Premium content

Subscribe to continue

Become a PREMIUM Subscriber

Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from

  • In-depth articles PREMIUM articles
  • Videos with insights from industry leaders
  • Customized newsletters with content that suits you
  • Premium event sessions on demand
  • And much more!

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Yearly

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Buy now

 

Monthly

only €15,13 per month

Buy now

 

Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here.

 

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Want to become future-proof?

Become a PREMIUM Subscriber

Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from

  • In-depth articles PREMIUM articles
  • Videos with insights from industry leaders
  • Customized newsletters with content that suits you
  • Premium event sessions on demand
  • And much more!

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Yearly

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Buy now

 

Monthly

only €15,13 per month

Buy now

 

Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here.

 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Smulders

    With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore…

  • Partner

    Marine Energy Alliance (MEA)

    The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…

  • Partner

    Aon