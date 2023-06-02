Back to overview
Home Clean fuel In focus: Investments in clean energy to top $1.7 trillion in 2023
Premium

In focus: Investments in clean energy to top $1.7 trillion in 2023

June 2, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Worldwide investments in clean energy are projected to reach $1.74 trillion in 2023, a 7.6 percent increase compared to $1.617 trillion invested in green energy in 2022, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,00/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Start your free trial
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,00/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading

Yearly subscription

€ 60/ year

Save 17%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe and keep reading
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Image: Subsea 7/OneSea Energy