Photo: PowerX

Back to overview
Home Clean fuel In focus: New clean fuel-powered vessels coming to market as investments in renewables and decarbonisation continue
Premium

In focus: New clean fuel-powered vessels coming to market as investments in renewables and decarbonisation continue

August 20, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

Energy transition developments have not hit the pause button amid the summer vacation season and new updates on investments in renewable energy, decarbonisation, and moving away from fossil fuels continued filling our headlines this week, with all of these efforts from the offshore energy and shipping sectors coming together in an announcement of a hybrid vessel dedicated to transporting offshore wind-generated electricity.

Premium content

You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial.

Premium

Premium content

Would you like to read on?
Do not miss out on any premium content and get your subscription now!

Log in Yes, I want premium content

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Go to the shop
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Alewijnse

  • Partner

    KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP

  • Partner

    Navingo B.V.