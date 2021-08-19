Samsung Heavy gets AiP for basic design of ammonia fuel-ready ship

August 19, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has secured approval in principle (AiP) from Norwegian classification society DNV for the basic design of ammonia fuel-ready very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The design’s hull structure, fuel tank specifications, risk assessment, etc. enable ships propelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel fuel to be converted into ammonia fuel-powered vessels in the future.

Samsung Heavy’s solution is expected to help companies that are considering the conversion of oil tankers into ammonia-fueled units.

The shipbuilder is working together with MISC Berhad, Lloyd’s Register (LR), MAN Energy Solutions, YARA, MPA Singapore and others on a project to develop an ammonia-fueled tanker to support shipping’s drive towards a decarbonized future. The coalition is known as Castor Initiative.

In September last year, LR awarded AiP to SHI for its ammonia-fueled tanker design, representing the first project milestone.

Samsung Heavy aims to commercialize the ammonia-powered A-Max crude oil carrier by 2024 by independently developing an ammonia fuel supply system and completing the detailed design.