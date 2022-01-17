Industry’s first as DNV certifies Subsea 7 polymer lined riser product

January 17, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 has received DNV Technology Certification for its Swagelining polymer lined riser product, said to be a world first.

According to Subsea 7, the qualification programme was designed to address the challenges presented by the dynamic service environment and vertical orientation of the riser product.

Using a combination of standard and bespoke test methods, the riser product was able to surpass the pre-determined acceptance criteria whilst attaining the requirements set in DNV’s Recommended Practice A-203, the company said.

In addition, the Swagelining product team executed a riser qualification programme for a “major” client. As a result, the polymer lined riser product will be deployed in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in 2022.

“The qualification of the riser product allows Subsea 7 to build upon its longstanding and successful track record in the delivery of corrosion mitigation solutions for static water injection flowlines. With this latest development, our clients now have the option of a full, polymer lined system to protect their water injection pipeline infrastructure,” Subsea 7 said.