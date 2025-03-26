Back to overview
Home Subsea Petrobras and NOV looking to develop CO2-resistant flexible pipes for deep water

Petrobras and NOV looking to develop CO2-resistant flexible pipes for deep water

Collaboration
March 26, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

American oilfield services company NOV and Brazilian state-owned energy firm Petrobras have signed a pre-commercial agreement for the development of flexible pipes designed for high CO2 deepwater applications.

Source: NOV

The collaboration, formalized with the signature of an agreement in February, focuses on creating stainless steel armouring to combat stress corrosion cracking (SCC) caused by CO2, described as a persistent challenge in subsea oil & gas operations.

The contract implies that Petrobras will invest in the development and qualification of this new technology, closely collaborating with NOV to ensure the solution meets stringent industry standards.

The focus is on developing 6-inch and 8-inch production and gas injection risers and flowlines that can withstand high CO2 levels in deepwater applications.

According to NOV, the technology also aims to preserve the key attributes of standard flexible pipes, such as ease of installation and compatibility with existing vessels and infrastructure, thereby ensuring minimal disruption and cost-effective integration into Petrobras’ field developments.

“Working closely with Petrobras, we have developed a solution that is both innovative and practical for the demands of the market. This contract is a testament to how collaboration drives technological advancements that ultimately benefit the entire industry,” said Jan Rytter, Senior Director of New Product Development at NOV’s Subsea Production Systems (SPS) business unit.

