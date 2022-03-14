Intertek gets more work on world’s longest subsea cable

March 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK’s Xlinks has awarded Intertek with a contract to provide quality assurance and technical advice on marine cable routing, survey specification and procurement for the planned interconnector between Morocco and the UK.

Intertek will work with Xlinks to review cable routing, draft survey and technical specifications, assist with survey procurement, technically review tenders, and help acquire survey permits for what is set to be the world’s longest subsea cable.

The contract follows the completion of a marine permit feasibility study in March 2021.

“We are delighted to continue and develop our support to Xlinks on this industry-leading project, assisting with the realisation of this globally important renewable energy scheme,” said Andy Page, Intertek Energy & Water’s Site Characterisation and Engineering lead.

“Intertek Energy & Water bring a wealth of technical expertise and experience and we look forward to building on our track record of assuring quality and safety in the development of long-distance HVDC interconnections.”

The Morocco-UK power project will be entirely powered by solar and wind energy combined with a battery storage facility.

Located in Morocco’s renewable energy-rich region of Guelmim Oued Noun, it will cover an approximate area of 1,500km2 and will be connected exclusively to the UK via 3,800-kilometer HVDC subsea cables.

The project will generate 10.5 GW of zero-carbon electricity from the sun and wind to deliver 3.6 GW of reliable energy for an average of 20+ hours a day.

Once complete, the interconnector will be capable of supplying 8% of the UK’s electricity needs.