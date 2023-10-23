Cameron McNatt, co-founder and managing director of Mocean Energy (Courtesy of Mocean Energy)
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Interview: Winning back investor confidence in wave energy – Mocean Energy’s guide
Premium

Interview: Winning back investor confidence in wave energy – Mocean Energy’s guide

October 23, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

As one of the world's largest untapped renewable energy resources, wave energy stands to significantly contribute to decarbonization efforts driven by the global energy transition. Not solely due to its potential, but rather to the great momentum gathered by the advancements made with the second-generation wave energy technologies – like those being developed by Mocean Energy - the wave energy sector is now on the cusp of commercialization. The future prospects for the industry have never looked brighter.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Cameron McNatt, co-founder and managing director of Mocean Energy (Courtesy of Mocean Energy)