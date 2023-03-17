Irish TSO seeking services for interconnector projects

March 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Irish transmission system operator (TSO) EirGrid has launched a tender comprising five lots that seeks offshore marine support services for interconnector projects.

Illustration only.

EirGrid is looking for a strategic partner to provide a range of specialized offshore services, resources and consultancy advice, studies or reports, and intends to use, as necessary, a flexible third party resourcing model.

The tender is divided into five lots. The first lot is for offshore and HVDC/AC interconnection project management, technical and economic/commercial feasibility, including seconded staff, while the second one is for a lead offshore and HVDC/AC interconnection project consent and environmental assessment consultant.

The third lot concerns offshore and HVDC/AC interconnection project engagement and includes, but is not limited to, an agricultural liaison officer (ALO), community liaison officer (CLO), fisheries liaison officer (FLO) and engagement specialists.

Lot number four is for client and owners engineering for offshore and HVDC/AC interconnection and lot number five is for offshore and HVDC/AC interconnection marine consultancy, including seconded staff.

The duration of the awarded contracts will be five years, with no options for renewal.

The deadline for submitting applications for the tender is 24 April by 12:00 local time.

To remind, EirGrid is developing the Celtic Interconnector that will allow the exchange of electricity between Ireland and France in partnership with the French Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE).

The link will be able to transmit up to 700 MW of electricity and provide a direct fiber-optic communications link between the two countries.

The project, which was granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála last year, is scheduled to go live in 2026.