Irish utility company on the lookout for cable supplier

April 1, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Irish utility company Electricity Supply Board (ESB) has issued a tender seeking a contractor for the design and build of the 400 kV Shannon Estuary cable project in the south of Ireland.

The scope of work will include the manufacture and installation of a 400 kV land and subsea cable circuit that is required to be installed in the Shannon Estuary and adjoining lands.

It will connect Moneypoint 400 kV gas insulated switchgear (GIS) substation to a 400 kV air insulated switchgear (AIS) compound within Kilpaddoge 220 kV substation.

As disclosed, ESB currently intends to award the full offshore and onshore cable works in a single contract but it may decide to remove some or all of the onshore cable scope prior to the final award of the contract due to commercial, technical or programme reasons.

The contract, which is not subject to renewal, is expected to last for two years.

The deadline for the interested parties to submit their applications is set for 10 May 2022.

