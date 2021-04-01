Italian terminal orders mobile harbor crane to cut carbon footprint

April 1, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Italian port terminal operator SERMI in Pozallo has ordered an eco-efficient mobile harbor crane from Finnish manufacturer Konecranes in an effort to improve its overall capacity in container, general cargo and bulk handling.

Image by Konecranes

As informed, SERMI has decided to enlarge its fleet of mobile harbor cranes at its facility in the Port of Pozzallo, a major Mediterranean harbor handling containers shipped worldwide.

SERMI ordered a Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 crane, which is expected to increase the handling performance and reduce the operator’s overall carbon footprint thanks to the crane’s diesel-electric drive, raising the terminal to a new level of efficiency.

The equipment will be delivered in May 2021.

“Our new Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor crane will help us to continue meeting increasing customer demand for the traffic of containers worldwide … in a more sustainable way,” Vincenzo Venniro, owner and CEO of SERMI, commented.