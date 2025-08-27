Back to overview
JDR cables to electrify Eni's UK carbon capture and storage project

JDR cables to electrify Eni’s UK carbon capture and storage project

August 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based manufacturer of subsea and power cables JDR Cable Systems, part of TFKable Group, is set to supply subsea power cables for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project offshore the UK being developed by Italian energy major Eni.

Source: JDR Cable Systems

JDR will deliver around 100 kilometers of 33 kV subsea cables for the Liverpool Bay CCS project, which will power the platforms where the CO2 is injected into depleted offshore storage under Liverpool Bay.

The contract covers the manufacture and supply of four subsea power cables, including a primary cable connecting the shore to the first offshore platform, and three infield cables linking additional platforms.

The cables, a mix of aluminium and copper cores, will be designed, manufactured and delivered from JDR’s upgraded Hartlepool facility and its new high voltage cable facility in Blyth.

Rory Graham, Sales Director, Floating Wind & Electrification at JDR, said: “By connecting the offshore infrastructure to the UK grid with our power cable solutions, we are proudly enabling the safe and efficient injection of CO2, as well as reducing the broader environmental impact of these operations. CCS is a key sector for the UK’s energy transition, and we are delighted to be able to provide domestic subsea cable technology for key projects such as HyNet.”

The Liverpool Bay CCS project will operate as the backbone of the HyNet Cluster to transport CO2 from capture plants across North West of England and North Wales through new and repurposed infrastructure to permanent storage in Eni’s depleted natural gas reservoirs, located under the seabed in Liverpool Bay.

The project includes the repurposing of part of the offshore platforms as well as 149 kilometers of onshore and offshore pipelines, and the construction of 35 kilometers of new pipelines to connect industrial emitters to the Liverpool Bay CCS network.

Eni began constructing the team for the project shortly after it had disclosed reaching financial close with the UK’s Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), allowing the project to move to the construction phase.

Namely, Italy’s Saipem won a contract that entails the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and assistance to the commissioning of a new CO2 electrical compression station, which will be integrated with the offshore and onshore segments of the overall development, while compatriot Rosetti Marino secured the full EPC scope for the delivery of four platforms to be used for CO2 storage in depleted reservoirs. Greek Corinth Pipeworks, part of Cenergy Holdings, will deliver steel pipes.

Shortly after financial close, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) issued three carbon storage permits to Eni for the CCS project, enabling the development of a 109 million ton CO2 storage system over 25 years.

