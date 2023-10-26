Italy’s Saipem gives out €300 million contract to compatriot company

October 26, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Italy’s Rosetti Marino has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, said to be worth more than €300 million, with compatriot Saipem for work offshore Libya.

Under the contract, Rosetti Marino is in charge of the construction of a gas recovery module (GRM) of approximately 5,000 tonnes which will be installed on the DP4 offshore structure in the Mediterranean Sea in Libya.

The scope of work includes engineering, material procurement, construction and load-out (EPC) works for the delivery of the GRM, as well as activities to modify the DP4 platform so that it can receive gas from the GRM and the refurbishment of the platform’s accommodation module.

The project’s end user is Mellitah Oil & Gas Libyan Branch, a consortium consisting of the National Oil Corporation of Libya and Eni North Africa.

The activities will start immediately and are expected to be completed in early 2026.

To remind, Saipem won the contract with Mellitah Oil & Gas Libyan Branch in August, worth approximately $1 billion.

Rosetti Marino was recently hired by Snam Rete Gas, through a temporary association of companies with Saipem and Micoperi, for work on the facilities for a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to be developed for deployment in the Adriatic Sea, off the coast of Ravenna, Italy.