Iverson eFuels picks Technip Energies for green ammonia project

Joint venture Iverson eFuels has selected French engineering company Technip Energies for the engineering design of a complete green ammonia plant in Norway.

The investors behind the Iverson eFuels joint venture include German’s Hy2gen, Denmark’s CIP, and Dutch energy trader Trafigura. The green ammonia production facility is specifically located in the municipality of Sauda, on the southwestern coast of Norway.

Technip Energies is to perform the engineering design of a complete green ammonia plant.

The first phase of the project includes a green ammonia plant including utilities; offsites and electrical substation connected to the existing power grid; and pipeline, ammonia storage and offloading system. The green ammonia production will be used as fuel for the maritime sector.

The Iverson project will have an initial electrolysis capacity of 300 megawatts to produce 600 metric tonnes of green ammonia per day. In addition, Iverson targets a significant scale-up production in the future.

The start of construction is to take place in the first quarter of 2024. Moreover, the facility will be fully operational at the beginning of 2027.

Green ammonia will serve as a climate-neutral fuel, especially in the maritime industry and for climate-neutral power production. In other words, it will supply the shipping industry with a zero-carbon alternative marine fuel to traditional fossil fuels.