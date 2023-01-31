James Fisher takes delivery of 2nd LNG dual-fuel tanker

January 31, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Having aced its sea trials, Lady Maria Fisher, the second LNG dual-fuel tanker built for British marine engineering services provider James Fisher, has been delivered to its owner.

The 6,000dwt LNG dual-fuel vessel was built by China Merchants Jinling (CMJL) shipyard in Yangzhou, China, and it was delivered on January 16, seven days in advance, the yard said.

Lady Maria Fisher is a sister vessel to MV Sir John Fisher, delivered in November 2022.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago James Fisher takes delivery of 1st LNG dual-fuel tanker Posted: 2 months ago

The vessel has set off on its maiden voyage.

According to James Fisher, the two vessels incorporate innovations in design and construction technology to further enhance hydrodynamic performance, to improve operational efficiency, reduce GHG emissions and improve local air quality. Their extensive, centralised waste heat recovery system also helps minimise GHG emissions.

The shipowner added that each vessel is capable of achieving a 45 percent reduction in carbon emissions, in addition to a 93 percent reduction in NOx and 45 percent reduction in SOx.

The two ships will replace James Fisher’s existing tankers and, while identical in terms of dimensions, will be able to carry more cargo due to their increased deadweight.

Both tankers have been specifically designed for restricted access ports around the coastline of Northern Europe, which will enable JFE to better service existing long-term contracts.